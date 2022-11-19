What we know about Naomi Biden’s White House wedding

The White House hosted a wedding this week. President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, has officially tied the knot with Peter Neal on the South Lawn.

Here’s what we know about the private ceremony.

When and Where was Naomi Biden’s wedding?

CNN reported that despite President Biden turning 80 this weekend, his granddaughter’s wedding took place on Saturday morning.

The couple exchanged vows in front of 250 guests and took place on the South Lawn of the White House according to the Associated Press.

Why was the press blocked from covering the event?

President Biden’s chief spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre explained to the press that the wedding between the couple was set to be a private affair.

“It’s a family event and Naomi and Peter have asked that their wedding be closed to the media and we are respecting their wishes,” Jean-Pierre said.

While weddings have been held at the White House with press covering the events, this wedding did not have the press in attendance, according to CBS News.

“White House weddings have been covered by the press throughout history and the first family’s wish for privacy must be balanced against the public’s interest in an event occurring at the People’s House with the President as a participant,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement.

The White House Correspondent’s Association were denied allowing a small select group of journalists to cover the event, according to Fox News.

The statement continued, “The WHCA advocated for allowing a small pool of journalists to cover some portion of the wedding. Our request for coverage was declined and we are deeply disappointed that the White House has chosen to keep this event fully closed to the press.”

How was the white house approved for the wedding?

With permission from the President and First Lady, anyone can seek permission for hosting a wedding at the White House.

“There are very few guidelines for White House weddings since it’s considered a private event,” White House Historical Association representative, Sarah Fling told WUSA9. “You do need permission from the President and First Lady though.”

AP reported that there have been a total of 18 weddings documented at the White-House in its entire history. The most recent wedding was Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia in 1971.

