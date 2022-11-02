Facts, not fiction, about the attack on Paul Pelosi

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, sustained significant injuries as the result of an attack in their San Francisco home. The assailant, allegedly David DePape, was arrested and faces federal charges, including attempted kidnapping of a federal official, and state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse.

Since the attack, conspiracy theories have circulated on social media. According to CNN, the police have said that there’s “absolutely no evidence” behind these conspiracy theories, including that the two knew each other before the attack and that DePape was the gay lover of Paul Pelosi.

According to The Associated Press, David DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco at around 2 a.m. by breaking glass near the back porch. He stood over Paul Pelosi and DePape asked him, “Are you Paul Pelosi? Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.

CNN reported that DePape had planned on asking Speaker Pelosi questions “because he was sick of the ‘level of lies.’” DePape reportedly threatened to tie up Paul Pelosi before he let him use the bathroom. In the bathroom, Pelosi was able to call the police. U.S. Capitol police found out about the break-in about 10 minutes after the incident started. When the police arrived, DePape allegedly attacked Pelosi.

Debunking conspiracy theories about the Paul Pelosi incident

According to The New York Times, DePape had never met Pelosi before he allegedly attacked him. Since the time of the attack, conspiracy theories have circulated regarding DePape.

PolitiFact reported that some have claimed that DePape and Pelosi knew each other beforehand by alleging that Pelosi called DePape his “friend” on a phone call to the police. However, officials have stated that DePape did not know Pelosi before the attack.

There has also been confusion around DePape’s political beliefs. Fox News reported that a former partner of DePape’s from 20 years ago, who was a nudist, described his political views as “very progressive” at the time.

DePape’s political views seem to have changed from 20 years ago, according to the available evidence. The New York Times has reported that DePape is apparently tied to antisemitic posts and The Hill reported that DePape has also apparently posted in support of QAnon and made false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Politico also reported that DePape posted “false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election.”

DePape’s alleged list of other targets

DePape allegedly had a list of other targets.

CBS News reported that investigators found that DePape allegedly had a list of other potential targets. The Guardian reported, “He allegedly said he had other targets, including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians — and members of their families.”

DePape is currently being held without bail and is pleading not guilty to the state charges, according to The New York Times.

