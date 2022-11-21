The best of Walmart’s Black Friday deals

Right after Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, where shoppers can often find the best deals of the year. Many Black Friday sales have already started and will last all week. Walmart has already started discounting some of its products.

Whether you are shopping for a friend or your family or even yourself, here are seven of Walmart’s best Black Friday deals.

Apple AirPods

While the second generation AirPods are typically priced at $99.99, these are priced at $79.99 for the holidays. If you are in the market for new wireless headphones, these might be the option for you.

Blackstone Adventure Ready griddle

If the cold weather has you longing for days of camp fires and outdoor adventures, the Blackstone Adventure Ready griddle might be perfect for you. This portable griddle is marked all the way down to $127 from $279. Perfect for making pancakes in the morning or grilled vegetables at night.

Goodyear tires

Replacing your car’s tires can be expensive, so buying them when they are on sale might be a good way to save some money. Goodyear tires are on sale at $69 from $89 originally. Make sure they fit your vehicle before buying.

Roborock E5 Mop Robot vacuum cleaner

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, now might be the time to switch to a robot vacuum. The Roborock Mop and Vacuum cleans while you can do other work around the house. Originally priced at $359.99, it is now only $199.99.

Gotham Steel cookware and bakeware

While next fall might seem like a long time away, if you have a child who is graduating high school or moving away for the first time to live on their own, a cookware and bakeware set can be a great practical gift. This 32-piece set includes the basics and is now priced at $149 (originally priced at $219.99).

10-quart Instant Vortex Air Fryer oven

It seems like everyone is using an air fryer these days. This air fryer oven is a 7 in 1 contraption that can also cook a rotisserie chicken. Priced at $98, this is a great gift for someone with limited counter space who wants to cook more.

