Car drives through Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring 16 and killing 1

An SUV drove through the front of an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, injuring 16 people and killing one, according to CNN.

What happened?

Police responded to calls about a car crash around 10:43 a.m. local time in downtown Boston. NBC News reports the dark-colored SUV went to the back of the store, pinning shoppers and employees against the wall.

One person was killed and 14 people have been transferred to hospitals, with four of those people in critical condition, according to Fox News. The store was reportedly busy due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s unclear the exact amount of people who were in the store during the crash.

The impact of the car left a gaping hole in the Apple store's front window, The New York Times reported.

Who is responsible for the crash?

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a news conference that the crash investigation is still ongoing. The driver has been identified as male by the BBC, but not much else is known.

The driver was not taken to a hospital and is being questioned by police, according to CNN. Whether the crash was accidental or intentional has not yet been revealed by authorities.

“Regarding the operator of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that. Regarding the status of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that,” Cruz said.

How did Apple respond?

According to The New York Times, Apple released a statement saying the company was devastated by the crash.

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” Apple said in the statement.