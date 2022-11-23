6 people killed in mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart. Here’s everything we know

Six people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, Wednesday night.

The shooter is also dead, The Associated Press reported.

The mass shooting comes three days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, left five dead.

Who was the shooter?

The identity of the shooter has not been released yet, but Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said in a press conference that he was an employee at the store.

Police believe the shooter targeted other Walmart employees in the break room before dying from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to CNN.

Who were the victims?

Six people were killed and four more were hospitalized following the attack, The Associated Press reported.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

How did Governor Glenn Youngkin respond?

The Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, responded to the attack with a tweet Wednesday morning:

“Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning,” he wrote. “I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.”