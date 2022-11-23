Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 
U.S. & World

Dozens of missiles attack Ukraine, hitting a maternity ward and killing a newborn

Air raid alerts sounded all over Ukraine as Russia issued devastating missile strikes overnight

By Kelsey Nield
SHARE Dozens of missiles attack Ukraine, hitting a maternity ward and killing a newborn
Ukrainian firefighters work at damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.

Ukrainian firefighters work at damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. An overnight rocket attack struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The baby’s mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble. The region’s governor said the rockets were Russian.

Zaporizhzhia region military administration via Associated Press

Russia issued dozens of missile attacks on Ukraine, causing air raid alerts to be heard all over the country on Wednesday. According to The New York Times, the Russian strikes hit a maternity ward and damaged critical infrastructure.

Overnight, rockets attacked a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine killing a newborn baby. The Guardian reports that a woman and her 2-day-old child were at the ward when it was hit — rescuers were able to rescue the mother from the destroyed facility, but the baby died.

In response to the devastating loss, Zaporizhzhia region governor Oleksandr Starukh said in the Telegram app, “Grief fills our hearts — a baby who had just appeared in the world has been killed.”

The maternity ward, as well as a nearby clinic that was hit, have been completely destroyed, per ABC News.

More strikes on infrastructure came on Wednesday as well, causing outages in regions of Ukraine. CNN reports that there are power outages in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa regions due to the missile strikes.

The Russian attacks are leaving many civilians without key services in Ukraine’s cold weather. Air alerts were issued across the majority of Ukraine, and citizens were instructed to take shelter.

Russia has escalated its attacks on civilian targets and critical energy infrastructure recently as it endures losses on the battlefield. The recent strikes killed three people and wounded 20 people in Kyiv.

