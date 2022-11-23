Balenciaga faces backlash after releasing ads of toddlers holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear

Balenciaga received criticism after releasing ads of two young girls holding teddy bears dressed in questionable outfits. According to the New York Post, it appears that the bears were wearing “bondage gear.”

The photos were advertisements for Balenciaga’s teddy bear handbags, and although the brand is known for controversial campaigns, many believe that this went too far.

The advertisements ran on Instagram and were pointed out by users for being “creepy” and “disturbing.” CBS News reported that the teddy bears were wearing chains and fishnet stockings, and one of the bears had a document tucked under a purse that appeared to be a Supreme Court opinion document of a child pornography case.

The luxury fashion house released an apology for the campaign on Tuesday. “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the statement said, per CNN.

Balenciaga using photos of little girls playing with teddy bears dressed in bondage gear on their website. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/mYnt0CJuif — Slarty Bartfast (@DatCatDer) November 20, 2022

Balenciaga announced that the advertisements have been removed from all platforms and they are taking legal action against the responsible parties.

The ads were a part of a series called “Toy Series” and the images have been deleted from the brand’s site, per Fox News. Although the brand has apologized and removed the photos from all platforms, some people believe they are letting it slide.

“Balenciaga severed their ties with @kanyewest due to a tweet. Yet they expect us to just ‘accept their apology’ after they get caught up sexualizing children? They’re not apologizing because they’re sorry. They’re apologizing because they got caught,” conservative activist CJ Pearson tweeted.