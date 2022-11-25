The best Christmas decorations $20 can buy you at Dollar Tree

Christmas season is quickly creeping up, and that means decorating your house from top to bottom. If you want to decorate on a budget, Dollar Tree has a lot to offer. Spruce up your tree with ornaments or give your mantel a holiday makeover — Dollar Tree has a little bit of everything, and a limited budget goes a long way. For less than $20, you can buy ornaments, mini trees, plush elves, wreaths and even yard signs!

Price: $1.25.

For $20, you can select 16 sets and fill up your entire tree with cute ornaments! Sets range from various Santas, snowmen and fun bulbs. There is also an elegant ornament collection, if you want your tree to look traditional. Some good options are the glittery snowflakes and icicle ornaments.

Price: $1.25.

Make your home a winter-wonderland with mini trees! Select a mini tree: either a classic, flocked, bottle brushed or tinsel — or maybe even a mix of these styles. For another $1.25, you can decorate your tree with mini decorations. There are mini disco balls, classic bulbs and mini bows.

Price: $1.25 each or $5 for a four-pack.

Elf on the shelf has been all the rage in recent years — if you haven’t already, it’s time to hop on the trend. For $10 you can buy an eight-pack and fill your house with these cute little elves. The elves come in three different skin tones.

Price: $1.25 to $5.00.

Cover your tree, mantel or handrail with festive garlands. Dollar Tree has plenty of different styles to choose from, all at low prices. There is classic tinsel, a poinsettia garland, Christmas characters and more.

Price: $1.25.

If you want to add something festive to your wall or front door, take a look at all the wall decorations that Dollar Tree has. Select from wreaths, cute elves and advent calendars.

Price: $1.25.

To ensure every inch of your house has something festive, buy a cute Christmas character soap dispenser to put in the kitchen or bathroom. Choose from a snowman, Santa Claus, Christmas tree or gingerbread man. Or, for $3, get a Holiday Icon soap dispenser.

Price: $1.25

Stick these fun Christmas characters in the front lawn or garden to make your yard stand out. There are giant candy canes, glittery signs and gnomes.