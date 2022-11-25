World’s biggest goldfish caught — and it weighs over 60 pounds

The world’s biggest goldfish emerged out of a fishery in France. Weighing 67 pounds, 4 ounces, this giant fish was nicknamed the “Carrot.”

British angler Andy Hackett, 42, spent over 25 minutes reeling it in at Blue Water Lakes, according to BBC News.

”You’re gonna need a bigger bowl,” was everyone’s first thought, Hackett said. He had known that the Carrot was there, but never thought he’d catch it himself.

And then it happened: “I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange,” he said, per The Guardian.

“It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck,” he added.

The fishery’s manager Jason Cowler explained that the fish was introduced to the area 20 years ago to give customers some variety.

“Since then it has grown and grown but it doesn’t often come out,” Cowler said. “She is very elusive.”

He noted that the fish looked in “excellent health and condition,” per People.

After posing for photos, Hackett released the goldfish back into the water.

The world record for the biggest goldfish catch was previously held by Jason Fugate in Minnesota in 2019. It was 30 pounds lighter than the Carrot, per the report.