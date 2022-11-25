Facebook Twitter
Friday, November 25, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

World’s biggest goldfish caught — and it weighs over 60 pounds

The angler spent over 25 minutes reeling it in

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE World’s biggest goldfish caught — and it weighs over 60 pounds
A vendor waits for a customer in goldfish shop at the market in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

A vendor waits for a customer in goldfish shop at the market in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Sakchai Lalit, Associated Press

The world’s biggest goldfish emerged out of a fishery in France. Weighing 67 pounds, 4 ounces, this giant fish was nicknamed the “Carrot.”

British angler Andy Hackett, 42, spent over 25 minutes reeling it in at Blue Water Lakes, according to BBC News.

”You’re gonna need a bigger bowl,” was everyone’s first thought, Hackett said. He had known that the Carrot was there, but never thought he’d catch it himself.

And then it happened: “I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange,” he said, per The Guardian.

“It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck,” he added.

The fishery’s manager Jason Cowler explained that the fish was introduced to the area 20 years ago to give customers some variety.

“Since then it has grown and grown but it doesn’t often come out,” Cowler said. “She is very elusive.”

He noted that the fish looked in “excellent health and condition,” per People.

After posing for photos, Hackett released the goldfish back into the water.

The world record for the biggest goldfish catch was previously held by Jason Fugate in Minnesota in 2019. It was 30 pounds lighter than the Carrot, per the report.

Next Up In U.S. and world
4 ways to avoid Black Friday scams
One year since omicron: What have we learned?
Is Black Friday unethical?
Is there a difference between TikTok in the U.S. and China? A social media analyst compares it to opium and spinach
Trying to avoid politics on Thanksgiving? Here are some fun facts to share instead
Advent calendars: If you like something, there’s a calendar that heralds it