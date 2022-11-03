Millions of cars get recalled each year — Hyundai just recalled 44,000

Hyundai issued a recall on roughly 44,000 vehicles at fire risk. The recalled model is the year 2018 Santa Fe Sport vehicles.

In an alert posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, owners of the recalled vehicles were urged to park their cars away from their homes and other cars until their Hyundai is repaired. The Santa Fe model is at risk of fire, even while parked with the engine off.

Some of the Santa Fe vehicles have reported anti-lock brake system malfunctions, which could lead to an electrical shortage and cause an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

Four fires have been reported in these vehicles due to anti-lock brake malfunctions. No injuries have been reported.

The car company is offering free replacements for the faulty anti-lock brake systems. Owners should receive a mail notice in December, according to the NHTSA.

Hyundai’s recent history of recalls

Earlier this year, Hyundai recalled approximately 485,000 Santa Fe vehicles for the same fire risk, according to car news site Autoblog.

Last week, Kia, whose parent company is Hyundai, recalled 71,000 2008-2009 model year Sportage vehicles, per The Associated Press. These Kia models were also at risk of fire while parked or running. There were eight reported fires in these vehicles and 15 cases of melting or damage. No injuries have been reported.

The case of the Kia fires is still under investigation, but the automobile company suspects they are related to the hydraulic electronic control unit.

How common are car recalls?

Car recalls are common — there are millions of recalls every year. In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conducted over 1,000 safety recalls on almost 35 million vehicles. But even with alerts, millions of recalled vehicles still don’t get repaired each year.

One of the largest recalls to date is on Takata air bags, which recalled approximately 100 million air bags worldwide, per The New York Times. According to Consumer Report, there have been 19 deaths and over 400 injuries as a result of the Takata air bag malfunctions.

Recalls are always related to safety issues, not just nit-picky complaints. Putting off a car recall could put you and your passengers at risk.

NHTSA reports that the car companies with the history of the most recalls are General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. So far in 2022, Ford has had more recalls than any other car company, reports Bankrate.

How do I find recalls on my car?

To find a recall on your car, go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Enter your car’s VIN, the 17-character identification number, and enter it in the website’s designated slot. If your vehicle has any recalls in the past 15 years that have not been repaired, the website will notify you.

Recalls are fixed by dealerships at no cost.