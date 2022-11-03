Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Politics

Former Pakistan P.M. Imran Khan shot at rally

His party issued a statement, accusing three people for the politically motivated attack

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Former Pakistan P.M. Imran Khan shot at rally
Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party protest a shooting incident on their leader’s convoy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 3, 2022.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, chant slogans next to a burning tire during a protest to condemn a shooting incident on their leader’s convoy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also wounded.

Fareed Khan, Associated Press

Pakistan’s former Prime Minster Imran Khan was shot at a rally Thursday.

According to BBC, he was shot in the leg. One person died and five were injured in the attack in the city of Wazirabad.

Khan, 70, was at a protest march “to demand that the government hold early elections, when his convoy came under attack,” per The New York Times.

He was transported to Lahore for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Who is behind the attack on Pakistan P.M. Imran Khan?

Meanwhile, Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, issued a statement on the former Pakistani cricket captain’s behalf.

“(Khan) believes there are 3 people on whose behest this was done, Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, and Maj Gen Faisal. He said he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis,” party leaders said in a video statement, according to Free Press Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he condemned the incident and instructed the interior minister to investigate the shooting.

“I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people,” he said, adding that the federal government will extend its support to the “Punjab govt for security & investigation.”

Why was Imran Khan holding a rally?

According to the Times, a politically motivated attack like this hasn’t occurred in Pakistan since 2007, when Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated at a public rally.

Last month, the country’s election commission deemed Khan ineligible from holding public office after he was accused of “incorrectly declaring details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale,” per BBC.

He had been protesting this decision through a series of rallies. Nearly 800 people attended the latest one where the shooting occurred, according to CNN.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Arizona governorship race: Should Katie Hobbs recuse herself as elections chief?
Utah housing prices down from spring peak — but they’re still higher than last year. Here are the latest figures
New study shows 1 in 5 deaths for U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 are from excessive drinking
Midterms 2022: Obama to heckler at event in Arizona: ‘Set up your own rally’
Biden calls out Trump and the ‘big lie’ for causing political violence
Millions of cars get recalled each year — Hyundai just recalled 44,000