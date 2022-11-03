Paul Pelosi released from the hospital, reports say

On Thursday, six days after being attacked at his home, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi been released from the hospital.

Paul Pelosi was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco residence last week. The man who allegedly attacked Pelosi, David DePape, has been charged with both state and federal charges, including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence and also asked, “Where’s Nancy?” before attacking Paul Pelosi. At the time, the House Speaker was in Washington, D.C.

According to CNN, DePape had allegedly planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage. The Deseret News reported that investigative reports claimed they found zip ties, rope, tape and hammers in DePape’s bag.

The New York Times said that DePape, influenced by far-right conspiracy theories, had told investigators that “he wished to break Ms. Pelosi’s kneecaps if she ‘lied’ and see her ‘wheeled into Congress’ as a lesson to other lawmakers.”

Paul Pelosi had a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right hand and arms. According to Axios, DePape allegedly used a hammer to attack Pelosi, resulting in his significant injuries. Pelosi underwent surgery at the hospital before he was released this Thursday.

The New York Times reported that Paul Pelosi spent most of his time at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in the intensive care unit. Speaker Pelosi has indicated that her husband has a long path to recovery after this attack.

“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery,” Speaker Pelosi said in a statement last week. “His condition continues to improve.

“We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

DePape has been charged and is pleading not guilty.

