Meet Sen. Raphael Warnock, running for senate again in Georgia

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate race.

Who is Raphael Warnock?

Warnock became a U.S. senator in January 2021 and he is on the ballot again for reelection this year.

According to Ballotpedia, Warnock has been the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005. He earned his doctoral degree from Union Theological Seminary and has worked as a pastor in different churches.

Warnock also chaired a voter registration project that Stacey Abrahams founded for three years called the “New Georgia Project.”

What are Raphael Warnock’s positions?

According to GPB News (a NPR affiliate), Warnock supports abortion rights, full Medicaid expansion, additional gun restrictions, federal voting rights protection and investing in the STEM workforce.

Politico has highlighted Warnock’s past political actions, such as his collaboration with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on a bill that passed unanimously to build a road that starts in Texas and connects to Georgia.

Who is ahead in the race between Warnock and Walker?

Warnock’s race against Walker is turning out to be close. On Friday, The Hill reported on polls from Marist that show the election is locked in a dead heat. In Georgia, a candidate must receive at least 50% of the votes to win.

“The poll, released Friday, shows the two candidates tied at 48 percent each among voters who say they will ‘definitely’ vote in the 2022 midterm elections,” The Hill reported. “With a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points, the race could swing either way come Election Day.”

Fours day remain until Election Day.

