Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials, as the Biden administration tries to release her

After a rejected appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia, Brittney Griner met with officials from the U.S. Embassy on Thursday, according to ABC News.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Griner is “doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.” Jean-Pierre also said the U.S. has made a “significant offer” to resolve Griner’s detention, as well as former marine Paul Whelan’s detainment, CNN reported.

.@USEmbRU officials visited Brittney Griner today. They saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances. We continue to press for the immediate release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and fair treatment for every detained American. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) November 3, 2022

Griner’s release is a “top priority” for the Biden administration, according to Jean-Pierre.

The WNBA player has been detained since February under accusations of smuggling drugs into Russia after she brought vape cartridges and cannabis oil into the country, per the Deseret News. Griner stated she had no intention of breaking any laws and unintentionally packed them in a hurry.

Griner has unfortunately become trapped in a geopolitical battle between Russia and the West, according to The New York Times. The United States has been trying to coordinate a prisoner swap to get Griner released. However, the efforts come amid Biden’s sanctions on Russia as a consequence of attacking Ukraine.

According to ABC News, the U.S. government has referred to Griner’s case as a wrongful detainment and is working aggressively to negotiate her freedom.

Lawyers involved in Griner’s case reported that the basketball player is anxious about her chances to be released and is struggling emotionally. The Times reported that Griner is confined to a small cell with two other people, and is only permitted to be outside once a day.

