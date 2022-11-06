A short guide to Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a short guide to the holiday, including tips on traveling and securing a turkey during a massive turkey shortage.

When is Thanksgiving 2022?

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 24. Black Friday will follow on Nov. 25, but major retailers like Target, Best Buy and Amazon are already offering deals on a wide range of items, including Apple devices, TVs and tablets, The Verge reported.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Nov. 24 at 7 a.m. MT on NBC and Peacock, according to People.

What to know about traveling for Thanksgiving 2022

The cost of flying is substantially higher compared to last year — people should expect to pay 43% more for a round-trip flight this season, the Deseret News reported.

The best tips for flying during the Thanksgiving season include avoiding the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, according to Forbes. Instead, traveling on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or the Tuesday or Wednesday after Thanksgiving will likely be cheaper. It can also be cheaper to book a flight on the day of Thanksgiving, although you miss out on time with family going that route.

Getting a Thanksgiving turkey amid 2022 turkey shortage

Like flights, the cost of Thanksgiving food is also more expensive this season — a new report from the market research firm IRI reports that Thanksgiving will likely jump in price by 13.5% this year, according to the Deseret News.

The avian flu has contributed to a drastic rise in turkey prices — and a turkey shortage, per the Deseret News. But grocery stores like Walmart and Aldi are providing relief from the soaring prices. Walmart is offering Thanksgiving staples at the same price as they were in 2021, while Aldi is offering its 2019 prices for Thanksgiving ingredients, the Deseret News reported.

If you are committed to having a Thanksgiving turkey, it is recommended to buy a frozen turkey early rather than buying a fresh turkey closer to the holiday, per the Deseret News.

Other options for your Thanksgiving meal

Turkey prices are up 73% this year, the Deseret News reported. If providing a whole roasted turkey for Thanksgiving proves difficult, there are some viable alternatives, including:



Turkey breasts.

Chicken breasts.

Thanksgiving lasagna (incorporating fall vegetables).

Steak.

Pork chops.

Visit the Deseret News for more ideas and recipes. You can also read this Deseret News article for budgeting ideas during the Thanksgiving season.