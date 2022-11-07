Salt Lake City ranks No. 11 for the country’s worst drivers, new report says

Which cities have the worst drivers? Analysts at QuoteWizard analyzed public records to determine which cities had the most dangerous driving incidents, ranking the U.S. cities by how good — or bad — their drivers are.

Methodology: QuoteWizard gathered data from six million car insurance quotes from the 70 largest U.S. cities to make these rankings. The report used four main factors to determine driver quality in each city. The factors include:



Speeding tickets.

Citations (such as running a red light or distracted driving).

Accidents.

DUIs.

Salt Lake City: Quote Wizard ranked Salt Lake City at No. 11 for worst drivers in the country. Why does it rank so high? Although data for 2022 is not yet publicly available, the Utah Highway Safety Office reported that in 2021 there were 105 alcohol-related and 935 speed-related crashes in the Salt Lake City area. Overall, the two factors caused 522 injuries and one fatality.

Rankings: QuoteWizard states that cities with the most dangerous driving incidents are ranked among the worst, and cities with the least dangerous driving incidents are ranked as the best. According to QuoteWizard’s data, here are the U.S. cities with the best, and worst, drivers in 2022. The full study can be viewed here.

Cities with the worst drivers:

Bakersfield, California. Sacramento, California. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Los Angeles, California. San Francisco, California. San Diego, California. Fresno, California. Riverside, California. Richmond, California. Jacksonville, Florida. Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cities with the best drivers:

Louisville, Kentucky. Hartford, Connecticut. Little Rock, Arkansas. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dallas, Texas. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Detroit, Michigan. Houston, Texas. Chicago, Illinois. New Orleans, Louisiana.

About QuoteWizard: QuoteWizard is an independent insurance quote comparison platform based out of Oregon. Using the insurance data the company compiles, it conducts different types of reports such as this one.

