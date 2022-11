The moon shined red early this morning as a total lunar eclipse occurred on Election Day in the United States.

The next total lunar eclipse won’t occur until March 14, 2025, as the Deseret News reported.

See five stunning photos of the phenomenon captured from around the world:

Australia

The moon is over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a lunar eclipse in Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Rick Rycroft, Associated Press

China

The moon rises behind a corner tower along the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press

India

The moon rises above high rise towers during a lunar eclipse in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Mahesh Kumar A., Associated Press

South Korea

The earth’s shadow covers the moon partially during a lunar eclipse in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Lee Jin-man, Associated Press

The United States