Iran government escalates punishment for protesters as death toll climbs to 300

Iran Human Rights reports that over 300 people have been killed in Iran during a series of anti-government, women’s rights protests that began in September, with many more who have been detained and injured. In response, the Iranian government says that it plans to “deal firmly” with anyone who protests, according to Reuters.

Why are people protesting? This round of demonstrations from Iranians comes as a response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was killed in police custody in September under accusations of violating the country’s strict hijab laws, per UPI.



While credible reports say her death was a result of beatings from police, the regime says the young woman died of a heart attack, UPI reported.

CBS News states that in response to Amini’s death people in Iran are leading protests, with women burning their hijabs in the streets and chanting anti-regime slogans, despite the looming possibility of death.

Details: Iran Human Rights says that the death toll of over 300 includes 41 children and 24 women across 22 different provinces. BBC reports that over 14,000 people have been detained nationwide.



In an interview with BBC, an Iranian woman in her early 20s who spent a week in prison stated that the conditions of these prisons are brutal, with claims of torture and neglect, and prison guards are refusing medical assistance to those who need it.

When another woman suffered a seizure while in prison, the woman said that “the guards just shrugged it off, saying that if she died it would mean ‘one piece of trash less on earth.’ She suffered from epilepsy, but the guards refused her access to medication.”

The bigger picture: Although protests similar to these have been happening in Iran for years, UPI states that this string of demonstrations is different because it is led by women about women’s rights.

