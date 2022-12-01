Biden to host Macron in first state visit. Here’s what to expect

President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday in the first state visit of Biden’s administration.

Here’s what to expect from the meeting.

A joint news conference with President Biden, President Macron

Following an official arrival ceremony, President Biden and President Macron will hold a meeting. They will then give a joint news conference, according to The New York Times.

The leaders are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, global inflation, climate and energy issues and more.

On Wednesday, Macron criticized the Inflation Reduction Act, saying that it will “fragment the West,” because it provides subsidies for American-made climate technology, including electric cars, which could be detrimental to European companies, The Associated Press reported.

The Inflation Reduction Act may be discussed in more detail Thursday.

A state dinner at the White House

President Biden and President Macron will attend a black-tie state dinner Thursday evening, the first state dinner of the Biden administration, according to The Associated Press.

The theme is red, white and blue and will emphasize ties between the United States and France, such as a backdrop of the Statue of Liberty, which France gave to the United Stats.

“The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags, red white and blue, and our common values, liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” Jill Biden said. “These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built.”

The dinner is expected to have 300 guests and will feature musical guest Jon Batiste.