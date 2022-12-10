A study conducted by the University of Georgia found that 50% of adolescents have been exposed to pornography and that 1 in 10 teens have sexted.

Here’s what else the study found:

How many teens are exposed to porn today?

The report published by the Professional School of Counseling found that about 50% of adolescents said they had been exposed to pornography, according to U.S. News and World Report. The average age of exposure was 11.5.

The study questioned 350 students between the ages of 12 and 17 and found that about 1 in 10 youths feel pressured to send sexts and that 15% of teens had already sent a sext to someone.

The Washington Post reported that sexting is “the digital sharing of sexually explicit texts and images.”

Amanda Giordano, lead author of the study and professor at Georgia, said that due to the high number of teens dealing with this issue, new practices are needed to address the problem.

“The prevalence rates we found in this study suggest that school counselors must be prepared to talk about sexting and pornography use with students, and to change the narrative about these behaviors,” Giordano said.

Why does this matter?

Earlier this year, Wall Street Journal columnist Julie Jargon wrote that “many researchers believe young people are more vulnerable to compulsive porn use, which can lead to unrealistic views on sex.”

If adolescents are not properly educated, the effects could be significant, the study’s lead author said.

“Pornography use has been linked to a range of negative outcomes among children and adolescents. And pornography is a terrible sex education teacher for kids. However, for children who haven’t had conversations about healthy sexuality, they might not have anything to compare it to,” Giordano said.

Pornography use has been linked to lower relationship satisfaction in over 80 studies and has been linked to cognitive decline and poor mental-emotional health, according to the Deseret News.

“Adults needs to keep up with technology and current trends so that we’re not just giving youth access to smartphones and hoping they make wise decisions. We need to prepare them for potential risks,” Giordano said.