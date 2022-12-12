Spotify and Apple Music are wrapping up the 2022 year for their subscribers and so is Google Trends.

Google released its highest trending search terms for 2022 in the U.S., and the top five most popular searches include:



Wordle. Election results. Betty White. Queen Elizabeth. Bob Saget.

Why did these terms make the top five?

The Deseret News reported that the popular word game became a phenomenon that people implement in their daily routines.

As Wordle began to skyrocket in popularity after its release in January, the second trending search term likely received its ranking due to the 2022 midterm elections, according to USA Today.

Right behind these terms, the deaths of Betty White, Queen Elizabeth and Bob Saget shocked the nation and brought these names into the final three spots in the top five.

NPR reported that Google didn’t just recap most searched terms but also the most searched news stories, movies, people and more.

What were the top news searches?

Election results. Queen Elizabeth passing. Ukraine. Powerball numbers. Hurricane Ian.

Related Republicans will conduct review after disappointing midterm results

What people were most searched?

Johnny Depp. Will Smith. Amber Heard. Antonio Brown. Kari Lake.

What athletes were most searched?

Antonio Brown. Serena Williams. Joe Burrow. Aaron Judge. Manti Te’o.

What definitions were most searched?