Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 12, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Culture World & Nation

What were the most searched google terms in 2022?

Wordle was the most popular trending search of 2022 in the U.S.

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
SHARE What were the most searched google terms in 2022?
IMG_6161.JPG

Wordle was the most popular Google search term in the U.S. for 2022.

Michael Dwyer, Associated Press Photo

Spotify and Apple Music are wrapping up the 2022 year for their subscribers and so is Google Trends.

Google released its highest trending search terms for 2022 in the U.S., and the top five most popular searches include:

  1. Wordle.
  2. Election results.
  3. Betty White.
  4. Queen Elizabeth.
  5. Bob Saget.
Related

Why did these terms make the top five?

The Deseret News reported that the popular word game became a phenomenon that people implement in their daily routines.

As Wordle began to skyrocket in popularity after its release in January, the second trending search term likely received its ranking due to the 2022 midterm elections, according to USA Today.

Right behind these terms, the deaths of Betty White, Queen Elizabeth and Bob Saget shocked the nation and brought these names into the final three spots in the top five.

NPR reported that Google didn’t just recap most searched terms but also the most searched news stories, movies, people and more.

Related

What were the top news searches?

  1. Election results.
  2. Queen Elizabeth passing.
  3. Ukraine.
  4. Powerball numbers.
  5. Hurricane Ian.
Related

What people were most searched?

  1. Johnny Depp.
  2. Will Smith.
  3. Amber Heard.
  4. Antonio Brown.
  5. Kari Lake.
Related

What athletes were most searched?

  1. Antonio Brown.
  2. Serena Williams.
  3. Joe Burrow.
  4. Aaron Judge.
  5. Manti Te’o.
Related

What definitions were most searched?

  1. Rupee.
  2. Oligarch.
  3. Cacao.
  4. Homer.
  5. Recession.
Next Up In U.S. and world
Infinite, clean energy? Scientists set to announce fusion breakthrough
‘The richest man in the world’ booed off stage at Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy show
You’re not alone in not understanding your Gen Z colleagues— your guide to Gen Z slang
Treasury Secretary Yellen predicts ‘much lower inflation’ by the end of 2023
What illegal marijuana farms are doing to potential drinking water
L.A homelessness is set to be declared a state of emergency, mayor Karen Bass says