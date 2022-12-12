Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 12, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Utah Science & Tech

Orion capsule back after 25-day journey as NASA inches closer to moon landing

After multiple delays, NASA calling its Artemis I mission a major success

By Art Raymond Art Raymond
SHARE Orion capsule back after 25-day journey as NASA inches closer to moon landing
U.S. Navy divers secure NASA’s Orion capsule after it splashed down in the Pacific off the coast of Mexico.

U.S. Navy divers secure NASA’s Orion capsule during recovery operations after it splashed down in the Pacific off the coast of Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, concluding a 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.

Mario Tama via Associated Press

NASA’s oft-delayed Artemis I mission came to a spectacular and successful conclusion Sunday when the unoccupied Orion crew capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after surviving a 25,000 mph and 5,000-degree reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

And if NASA’s current schedule holds up, the next time the capsule returns to its home planet it will be carrying four astronauts as the space agency plots a trip to the lunar surface and, eventually, a manned mission to Mars.

Originally scheduled to parachute into waters off the California coast, rough conditions at sea on Sunday forced NASA to move Orion’s landing site about 300 miles south, where a Navy vessel captured the spacecraft for return to U.S. Naval Base San Diego. The capsule will later be transported to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center where technicians will thoroughly inspect Orion, retrieving data recorded on board, removing onboard payloads and more.

“I’m overwhelmed,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said from Mission Control in Houston, per The Associated Press. “This is an extraordinary day ... It’s historic because we are now going back into space — deep space — with a new generation.”

Related

While unmanned, the Orion crew capsule included three test dummies outfitted in space suits and monitoring gear as it completed a 25-day journey that took the craft on a wide orbit around the moon, traveling further from Earth than any spacecraft designed to carry astronauts. All told, Orion traveled some 1.4 million miles on a mission powered by the world’s most powerful rocket, the Space Launch System, that lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in the early morning hours of Nov. 16.

AP22321863951951.jpg

NASA’s new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Terry Renna
1 of 20
AP22320311463661.jpg

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Keegan Barber, NASA
2 of 20
AP22320286482286.jpg

NASA’s new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program.

Terry Renna, Associated Press
3 of 20
AP22320382241414.jpg

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Joel Kowsky, NASA
4 of 20
AP22339647381965.jpg

NASA’s Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The crew capsule and its test dummies will aim for a Pacific Ocean splashdown on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, off the coast of San Diego after a three-week test flight, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.

NASA via Associated Press
5 of 20
AP22339652770266.jpg

NASA’s Orion spacecraft flew past the moon on Monday, December 5, 2022. The crew capsule and its test dummies will aim for a Pacific Ocean splashdown on Sunday, December 11, 2022, off the coast of San Diego after a three-week test flight, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.

NASA via Associated Press
6 of 20
AP22345629252021.jpg

This image provided by NASA shows the Orion spacecraft approaching Earth on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, as it neared the end of its three-week test flight to the moon.

NASA via Associated Press
7 of 20
AP22345750682063.jpg

The official handover from the Orion program to the recovery team occurs as recovery operations for the Orion capsule take place, off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

Caroline Brehman via Associated Press
8 of 20
AP22345746940814.jpg

U.S. Navy airmen walk the flight deck of the U.S.S. Portland to inspect for debris and foreign objects before flying MH-60s Seahawk helicopters as part of recovery operations before the NASA Orion capsule descended to splash down in the Pacific off Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
9 of 20
AP22345755117878.jpg

U.S. Navy airmen prepare an MH-60s Seahawk helicopter for flight as part of recovery operations before NASA’s Orion capsule in the Pacific off Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
10 of 20
AP22345758242952.jpg

NASA’s Orion capsule descends toward splash down Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight, as seen from aboard the U.S.S. Portland in the Pacific off Mexico. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
11 of 20
AP22345733649489.jpg

The Orion capsule is seen Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.

Caroline Brehman via Associated Press
12 of 20
AP22346067222396.jpg

A Sasquatch Team member watches as NASA’s Orion capsule makes its way towards the U.S.S. Portland after being successfully secured by a NASA and U.S. Navy team, concluding a 25-day test flight, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in the Pacific off Mexico.

Caroline Brehman via Associated Press
13 of 20
AP22346110066442.jpg

NASA’s Orion capsule is drawn to the well deck of the USS Portland after it splashed down following a successful uncrewed Artemis I moon mission, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
14 of 20
AP22346062243313.jpg

A U.S. Navy dive team returns to the well deck after securing NASA’s Orion capsule on the U.S.S. Portland, concluding a successful 25-day test flight, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in the Pacific off Mexico.

Caroline Brehman via Associated Press
15 of 20
AP22346001527165.jpg

NASA’s Orion capsule makes its way toward the U.S.S. Portland after being successfully secured by a NASA and U.S. Navy team in the Pacific off Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, concluding a 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.

Caroline Brehman via Associated Press
16 of 20
AP22346130291420.jpg

U.S. Navy pilots gather after NASA’s Orion Capsule was brought into the well deck of the USS Portland after it splashed down following a successful uncrewed Artemis I moon mission, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
17 of 20
AP22345746946557.jpg

NASA’s Orion capsule splashes down Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight, as seen from aboard the U.S.S. Portland in the Pacific off Mexico. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
18 of 20
AP22345857349947.jpg

U.S. Navy divers secure NASA’s Orion capsule during recovery operations after it splashed down in the Pacific off Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, concluding a 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
19 of 20
AP22346638819406.jpg

NASA engineers inspect the Orion capsule in the well deck of the U.S.S. Portland, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in the Pacific off the coast of California. NASA’s Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

Mario Tama via Associated Press
20 of 20
AP22321863951951.jpg
AP22320311463661.jpg
AP22320286482286.jpg
AP22320382241414.jpg
AP22339647381965.jpg
AP22339652770266.jpg
AP22345629252021.jpg
AP22345750682063.jpg
AP22345746940814.jpg
AP22345755117878.jpg
AP22345758242952.jpg
AP22345733649489.jpg
AP22346067222396.jpg
AP22346110066442.jpg
AP22346062243313.jpg
AP22346001527165.jpg
AP22346130291420.jpg
AP22345746946557.jpg
AP22345857349947.jpg
AP22346638819406.jpg

Artemis I: A mission delayed but not denied

Efforts to get the Artemis I mission off the ground were beset by problems both humanmade and environmental thanks to some persistent, pesky fueling issues and severe weather.

The SLS rocket/Orion space capsule stack was moved off its launch pad at Cape Canaveral’s Kennedy Space Center in late September as Hurricane Ian was roaring toward central Florida.

The 322-foot rocket found shelter in the nearby Vehicle Assembly Building from the weather and also allowed NASA to perform some needed maintenance on the rocket and spacecraft after two failed earlier launch attempts led to a long stay at launchpad 39B.

As late-season Hurricane Nicole approached Florida in early November, NASA leaders decided the storm, much less ferocious than Ian, would not pose a significant threat to the SLS rocket package which rode out the weather on its pad.

NASA reported the rocket and capsule suffered some minor weather-related damage due to Hurricane Nicole’s high winds, but mission leaders deemed the issues were minor and moved forward with a countdown that began two days before the successful launch.

What happened with the first two Artemis I launch attempts?

The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was shut down after a process to pre-cool the rocket engines in preparation for ignition failed to get one of the four engines to the required temperature of around minus 420 degrees Fahrenheit. In pre-launch preparations that day, NASA engineers also encountered a hydrogen leak that they eventually solved.

second try on Sept. 3 also went awry, and was ultimately scrubbed, due to a leak in the liquid hydrogen fueling process that could not be solved in time to make the two-hour launch window that day.

NASA had conducted a successful test of the SLS fueling process following repairs to several key fueling mechanisms and appeared ready for a third try in late September, before Hurricane Ian forced a rollback of SLS to indoor protection.

What is the Artemis mission?

The crewless Artemis I mission allowed NASA experts to test the new SLS components, many of which had been repurposed from the old space shuttle program and other systems, as well as the Orion space capsule.

Artemis I is just the first in a three-phase program aiming to put astronauts back on the surface of the moon for the first time since the final Apollo moon visit in December 1972.

Artemis II, currently anticipated for sometime in 2024, will head to space with a four-person crew in the Orion capsule that will fly the craft around the moon in further testing. Then, if all goes according to NASA’s current plan, the SLS/Orion package will return on a mission that will include a landing on the moon’s surface in 2025.

Along the way, NASA wants to put a small space station, the Lunar Gateway, in orbit around the moon and has future plans that include a moon base station, the Artemis Base Camp.

Why does NASA want to return to the moon?

In a posting on the Artemis missions’ website, NASA lists a few reasons why it’s devoting billions of dollars to making moon landings, once again, a priority.

“We’re going back to the moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation,” NASA says. “While maintaining American leadership in exploration, we will build a global alliance and explore deep space for the benefit of all.”

While a return to the moon smacks a little of “been there, done that,” NASA says it’s committed to accomplishing some other first benchmarks as part of the series of Artemis missions, including extending manned exploration deeper into the solar system.

“With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before,” NASA says in a web posting. “We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the moon. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.”

merlin_939188.jpg

The five-segment rocket motor that will be used for NASA’s heavy-lift Space Launch System undergoes a ground test at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

SLS rocket fun facts

NASA says its SLS launch system stands at 322 feet high — taller than the Statue of Liberty — and weighs 5.75 million pounds when loaded with fuel.

During launch and ascent, the SLS produces 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust, 15% more thrust than the Saturn V rockets that propelled Apollo astronauts to the moon.

Utah-based aerospace companies and experts have long played a role in NASA space missions, and the Artemis program is no exception. The massive solid fuel booster rockets that provide some 75% of the SLS initial thrust were developed and tested in Utah by Northrop Grumman in partnership with NASA.

Next Up In Science/Tech
Infinite, clean energy? Scientists set to announce fusion breakthrough
Gov. Cox bans TikTok on all state-owned devices
Opinion: Is Twitter’s ‘free speech’ quest moral?
ChatGPT and the future of art
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee are asking USDA to do for Western farmers amid drought
Report: Elon Musk’s Neuralink under federal probe over animal testing