Professional Iranian soccer player faces possible execution in connection to protests

Amir Nasr-Azadani, a 26-year-old Iranian soccer player, faces potential execution in Iran for his connection to protests in the country, per CBS News. These protests have stirred up the country in recent months, as reported by the Deseret News.

FIFPRO, the world union of professional soccer players said it was “shocked and sickened” by reports that the player faces a death sentence.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the soccer union wrote in a tweet on Monday.

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment,” the tweet continued.

According to Iran Wire, Nasr-Azadani has been charged with “waging war against God,” a crime for which he was sentenced to death.

Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan for allegedly participating in an “armed riot” during which three security workers were killed, per CBS News.

On Sunday, Ali Karimi, a sports director tweeted, “Amir Nasr Azadani’s voice, we are one of the victims of the child-killing government’s empowerment. Do not execute Amir.”

Why are there protests in Iran?

The protests in Iran are in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was killed in police custody for allegedly violating Iran’s strict hijab laws. Credible reports claim she was beaten to death, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

In response to Amini’s death, protesters are burning hijabs in the streets and demanding more freedom.