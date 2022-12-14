Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Dictionary.com chose ‘Woman’ as the word of the year. Here’s why

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE Dictionary.com chose ‘Woman’ as the word of the year. Here’s why
Dictionary.com chose “Woman” as its word of the year

Dictionary.com chose “Woman” as its word of the year

Getty/Michelle Budge, Deseret News

Dictionary.com has officially chosen its 2022 word of the year: “Woman.”

It’s difficult to pick just one word to sum up a year, but according to the dictionary website, “Woman” is a word that’s “that’s inseparable from the story of 2022.”

From the overturning of Roe V. Wade to the protests in Iran, woman have been in the spotlight during major world events this year.

The definition of the word itself has also been put under the spotlight.

“This year, the very matter of the definition of the word ‘woman’ was at the center of so many consequential moments, discussions, and decisions in our society,”  John Kelly, Dictionary.com’s senior director of editorial, said according to CNN.

Searches for the definition of “woman,” which Dictionary.com defines as “an adult female person,” spiked this year, resulting in double the usual search volume for the word, according to a news release.

Related

The biggest spike occurred in March when Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked to define the word “woman,” at her confirmation hearing.

According to Dictionary.com, “It was a rare case of not just a word in the spotlight, but a definition.”

Dictionary.com’s word of the year short list

Dictionary.com’s other candidates for the 2022 word of the year include “Ukraine flag emoji,” “inflation,” “quiet quitting,” “democracy” and “Wordle.”

Previous Dictionary.com words of the year

Below is a list of Dictionary.com’s picks for the word of year since 2010:

  • 2021: “Allyship.”
  • 2020: “Pandemic.”
  • 2019: “Existential.”
  • 2018: “Misinformation.”
  • 2017: “Complicit.”
  • 2016: “Xenophobia.”
  • 2015: “Identity.”
  • 2014: “Exposure.”
  • 2013: “Privacy.”
  • 2012: “Bluster.”
  • 2011: “Tergiversate.”
  • 2010: “Change.”
Next Up In U.S. and world
Opinion: The man on the other side of Brittney Griner’s prisoner swap
Why Oregon’s governor is commuting all of the death sentences in the state
How many Taylor Swift concert tickets are left?
Robbie and Alissa Parker on 10 years since Sandy Hook
What an audit revealed about Utah’s 2022 primary election
Canada is set to expand medically assisted death, here’s where they and Europe stand