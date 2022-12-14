Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Utah Business

Inflation rates slowed again in November: Here’s what’s getting cheaper

Inflation rates fell more than expected for the second month in a row

By Ashley Nash
SHARE Inflation rates slowed again in November: Here’s what’s getting cheaper
merlin_2915616.jpg

John Reese, a driver for Jets Logistics, talks about fuel prices and the trucking business in the country as he fills one of his semitruck’s tanks in Salt Lake City on March 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On a year-over-year basis, inflation fell to 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October, again growing at a slower pace than analysts expected for the second month in a row, according to NBC.

Related

Details: November’s Consumer Price Index Summary — also called the “inflation report” — shows that inflation slowed at the slowest pace in almost a year.

  • “Inflation is coming down in America,” President Joe Biden said at the White House on Tuesday, via The New York Times. He stated that November’s CPI report is “news that provides some optimism for the holiday season, and I would argue, the year ahead.”
  • Although inflation seems to be loosening its grip on the American people, it’s still a far cry from what the Federal Reserve deems “normal.”
  • As noted in previous Deseret reporting, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020, inflation rates usually hovered around 2%. In May 2020 they hit a low of 0.1% and then peaked at 9.1% in June 2022.
People walk through the baggage claim with Delta jets visible at their gates at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

People walk through the baggage claim with Delta planes visible at their gates at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Aug. 2, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

What got cheaper last month? Here are the consumer prices that fell in November, according to the Consumer Price Index Summary.

  • The price of energy fell by 1.6% in November, after rising 0.3% in October. The gasoline, natural gas and electricity indexes also declined.
  • With the fall of energy prices, airline fares fell, along with the price of vehicle insurance.
  • Gasoline prices fell by 2% in November.
  • The cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs fell by 0.2% last month, followed by the price of beef by 0.8%, and pork falling by 0.3%.
  • The price of medical care fell in November by 0.5%, with the price of prescription drugs declining by 0.2%.

What got more expensive last month?

  • The price of food increased by about 0.5% in November. Fruit and vegetable prices rose by 1.4%, and bakery and cereal prices rose by 1.1%. Dairy followed, increasing by 1%.
  • The price of shelter, the summary states, was the largest contributing factor to November’s monthly increase.
merlin_2940967.jpg

Produce for sale at Reams Food Store in Sandy on Sept. 23, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Next Up In U.S. and world
The newest in gene editing: Teen beats cancer in the UK
Who will be having a white Christmas? Many parts of the U.S. will due to severe weather
Federal Reserve raises interest rates once again — but at a slower rate
Twins accused of cheating on exam get $1.5 million in lawsuit
AirBnB releases its report on discrimination
Dictionary.com chose ‘Woman’ as the word of the year. Here’s why