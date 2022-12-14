Federal Reserve raises interest rates once again — but at a slower rate

At the conclusion of its December policy meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hiked federal interest rates by a half-point increase, bringing the rate to its highest point in 15 years, CNBC reports.

The news: The New York Times reports that while the federal interest rate is currently sitting at a record high, this is the smallest increase since May.



The Fed had increased interest rates by three-quarter-point hikes each time for the past four rate hikes, per CNN.

The Times adds that slower rate hikes from the Fed were expected for months.

The bigger picture: In a statement following the policy meeting, the Federal Reserve stated that these interest hikes are made with the goal of bringing inflation down to a healthy rate of 2 %. The current inflation rate is sitting at 7.1%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index Summary.

