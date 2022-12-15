Trump’s ‘major announcement’? $99 NFTs for Christmas

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to tease a “major announcement” on Wednesday.

“AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!” the post said, promising more information soon.

Earlier on Thursday, he revealed what it was: “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!”

The limited edition non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards feature Trump as a superhero, a sheriff, an astronaut, a race car driver and more in the style of collectible baseball cards, according to the collection’s website.

“The tokens, minted on Polygon, cost $99 and can be purchased with ETH or in fiat currency,” per Coindesk.

Buyers will be automatically enrolled into “sweepstakes” such as an invite to have dinner with the former president in Miami or receive a signed photograph of him.

“Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait,” Trump said in the post. “They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

A total of 45,000 NFTs are being printed. Each card “has a unique pre-assigned rarity,” the website states. “Some will be one-of-one’s (i.e. the only one in the world), while others will be limited to 2, 5, 7, or 10 copies.”

Forbes reported that he is entering the NFT market during a time when prices and volume is falling. In fact, NFT trading has decline 79% between January and September this year, the report added.

The website states that the money from the collection will not go to Trump’s campaign for president. The collection isn’t owned by Trump or the Trump Organization and only uses the former president’s likeness and image.