Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 19, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Politics

Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump for criminal charges

It is now up to the Justice Department to decide if it will pursue the proposed criminal charges against Donald Trump

By Ashley Nash
SHARE Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump for criminal charges
A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The committee unanimously voted to refer former President Donald Trump on criminal charges.

Jim Lo Scalzo, Associated Press

In a hearing on Monday, the Jan. 6 House committee unanimously voted to refer former President Donald Trump on criminal charges, alleging that he engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the election, according to The Associated Press.

What does this mean? The Washington Post reported that this referral from the committee has no legal weight, but is the first time that Congress has made a move with these implications for a former president.

  • The committee accused Trump of four charges: inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress and making false statements, according to NBC News.
  • The New York Times added that these potential charges leave the situation in the hands of the U.S. Justice Department, which can decide whether or not to pursue the charges against Trump. If charged and convicted, these sentences could result in a lengthy prison sentence for the former president.
  • However, Axios stated that the DOJ is under no obligation to follow up with these charges.
Related

Details: The committee, made up of seven Democrats and four Republicans, all voted in favor of these referrals, per The Associated Press.

  • The panel also voted to refer four Republican Congress members — Kevin McCarthy (California), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania), and Andy Biggs (Arizona) — to the House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with the panel’s subpoenas, NPR stated.
  • The first part of the committee’s final Jan. 6 report is publicly available and can be accessed here. Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said that most of the “non-sensitive” materials will be available by the end of 2022, per The Washington Post.
Next Up In U.S. and world
Why the Senate did not reinstate military members who refused the COVID-19 vaccine
Should Navy officer receive pay while imprisoned in Japan? Sen. Mike Lee making a case
Passengers on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight were ‘floating off’ their chairs
6 dead and 1 hospitalized in Canada condo shooting
Twitter blocks tweets that send users to Mastodon, Facebook, Instagram
Elon Musk gets voted off Twitter island. But will he listen to the voice of the people?