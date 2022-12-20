6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, leaving thousands without power

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday, causing more than 30 aftershocks.

Where was the earthquake?

The 6.4 earthquake hit the Eureka area of Northern California at 2:34 am, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 7.5 miles southwest of the city Ferndale.

The magnitude 6.4 quake was about 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale at 2:34 am. The ShakeAlert system was activated.

How big were the aftershocks?

The earthquake was followed by more than 30 aftershocks, including one with a magnitude of 4.6, a 3.9 and a 3.8.

There is no threat of a tsunami currently, the Weather Channel reported.

Additionally, no injuries or deaths from the earthquake or its aftershocks have been reported.

How many people are without power?

More than 70,000 power outages were reported in the Humboldt County area as of 6:27 a.m., according to poweroutage.us.

