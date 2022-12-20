Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 
U.S. & World The West

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, leaving thousands without power

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, leaving thousands without power
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California on Tuesday morning.

USGS

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday, causing more than 30 aftershocks.

Where was the earthquake?

The 6.4 earthquake hit the Eureka area of Northern California at 2:34 am, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 7.5 miles southwest of the city Ferndale.

How big were the aftershocks?

The earthquake was followed by more than 30 aftershocks, including one with a magnitude of 4.6, a 3.9 and a 3.8.

There is no threat of a tsunami currently, the Weather Channel reported.

Additionally, no injuries or deaths from the earthquake or its aftershocks have been reported.

How many people are without power?

More than 70,000 power outages were reported in the Humboldt County area as of 6:27 a.m., according to poweroutage.us.

Next Up In U.S. and world
The Colorado River is the lifeblood of the West. How much longer will it last?
Analysis: The Jan. 6 Committee wants the DOJ to charge Trump. Will Americans agree?
Chief Justice Roberts places hold on termination of Title 42, keeping Trump-era immigration policy in place
Why the Senate did not reinstate military members who refused the COVID-19 vaccine
Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump for criminal charges
Should Navy officer receive pay while imprisoned in Japan? Sen. Mike Lee making a case