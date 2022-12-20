Arizona judge tossed 8 out of 10 claims in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit, but allows her to go to trial

On Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge made a ruling on Kari Lake’s election lawsuit that alleged election fraud.

Lake, who lost the Arizona gubernatorial race against Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs in November, alleged that the county intentionally interfered in the election.

Judge Peter Thompson ruled to dismiss eight out of the 10 claims Lake has made, according to CNN.

He allowed Lake to go to trial to contest the results of the midterm election based on the two remaining counts, per The Hill.

This ruling will allow Lake’s team to inspect 50 randomly selected “ballot-on-demand” ballots cast on Election Day in the county, early ballots cast in the 2022 general election and “ballot-on-demand” printed ballots that were marked spoiled on Election Day, as ABC News 15, Arizona, reported.

Lake took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate the win: “On Sunday, I got on stage at #AmFest2022 and asked all of you to pray for us. On Monday, we went to court. Today, I took the stage again to announce our massive Legal WIN!”

“This week, Katie Hobbs will take the witness stand,” she said. “Never underestimate the Power of Prayer.”

As ABC reported, she lost by about 17,000 votes and claimed that as many as 29,000 Republican voters struggled to cast their ballot because of printer failures.

Hobbs and the county pushed for complete dismissal. According to The Hill, they claimed allegations were baseless.

“If there’s anything rotten in Arizona, it is what this contest represents,” an attorney for Hobbs said at the hearing, per the report. “For the past several years, our democracy and its basic guiding principles have been under sustained assault from candidates who just cannot or will not accept the fact that they lost. The judiciary has served as a bulwark against these efforts to undo our democratic system from within.”