A guide to holiday travel amid winter storms and high demand

The holiday season has begun, and people are gearing up to travel to visit their family and friends.

AAA predicted an estimated 113 million Americans plan to fly during the end-of-the-year festivities, according to AZ Central.

But many itineraries will be in danger as forecasts of a winter storm sweep the nation while viruses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue burdening hospitals.

Here’s everything you need to know to have a less chaotic experience while traveling.

If you’re bumped from a flight, what are your rights?

Arriving at the airport on time and quickly making your way through security isn’t always enough to not miss a flight. Sometimes, it's the airline that denies a passenger from boarding.

Most times, a flight will have a few “no-shows” who free up space, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. But there are times when the flight is overbooked and all of the passengers show up. In this case, passengers are bumped. Either the airline will ask for volunteers to give up their seats for a voucher or a free ticket or they may simply deny a seat to a passenger.

A passenger is entitled to compensation if bumped from a flight without volunteering. Airlines are required to provide 400% of the one-way fare as compensation, limited to $1,500, if the delay is over two hours.

What do you do if your luggage is lost?

Acting quickly in the case of baggage being lost is important. The airline compensates the passenger for what was in their bag, with specific policies differing from company to company. The reimbursement is limited at $3,800 for a domestic flight.

Check with the airline first. The airline will start the process of determining if the bag is lost and come to a conclusion between 5 to 14 days, according to Fox Weather.

Travelers can reach out to the Department of Transportation if the airline refuses to declare the bag as lost.

How do you get help fast?

There are many ways to get a hold of someone for assistance. It is advised to have the airline app or customer service number on deck, in case of emergencies or questions.

On the occasion that these two ways of communication aren’t panning out due to long wait times, calling the international customer service number for the airline can be helpful, according to The Washington Post. Make sure that your phone plan allows you to make international calls.

Being nice to the agents on the other line can help your issues get resolved quickly, as these workers often deal with angry customers all day.

What should you prep for with travel this week?

Here is a short list of things to consider before the flight.



Get the airline app to receive updates, check in to your flight and provide any flight details on the go.

Don’t forget to eat and hydrate during your travel day. Airport food isn’t always the best but refueling is important.

Be aware of viruses circulating nationwide right now, whether that is RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Staying up to date with vaccines and regular hand washing can prevent infection while masking when sick can reduce transmission to others.

Don’t wait until the last minute to pack. Strategize on what to bring, leaning towards items that can be worn multiple times. Weigh your luggage and make sure to pack all the gifts!

What airlines are offering winter weather waivers?

Airports across the U.S. are dealing with winter weather. According to CNN, here is a list of airlines that have issued fee waivers.

