Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to the White House in a historic trip on his first visit outside his country since it was invaded 300 days ago.

Here’s what we know

Why is Zelensky visiting the White House?

CNN reported that President Biden, who invited the Ukrainian president to visit the White House about a month ago, met Zelensky at the South Lawn around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for the official visit.

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer,” Zelensky said in a statement on his official Telegram channel.

The Washington Post reported that prior to Zelensky making the trip over, Biden confirmed plans for $1.85 billion new security assistance package that includes the “Patriot missile system.”

Zelensky’s trip is set to confirm the $1.7 trillion package that includes more emergency security and assistance for Ukraine.

“I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden,” Zelensky continued in his statement.

Why does this matter?

The Atlantic reported that the timing of this trip makes sense since Ukrainian cities have continued to have an influx of Russian invasions.

“Three hundred days ago, Russia launched a brutal assault against Ukraine,” White House Press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said. “The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian and military assistance.”

The New York Times reported that due to the length of this invasion, this trip is set to help Ukraine prepare for another year of defense against the Russian assault.

“He’s a national and global hero — I’m delighted to be able to hear from him,” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said regarding the Ukrainian president’s visit.