University of Idaho homicide case: What’s the latest?

As police continue to investigate the University of Idaho homicides, they were determining whether or not a Hyundai Elantra in Oregon could be related to the case.

Previously, investigators were looking for a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra because they believed the occupant or occupants may have information related to the investigation of the homicides of four University of Idaho students last month.

In a press released published by the city of Moscow, police said, “Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon. We are working with the local jurisdiction to determine if the vehicle is related to our case.”

A spokesperson for the Eugene police department said to Fox News, “We have no information to indicate it is related to the Moscow, Idaho, case. However, they were sent the vehicle information so they have it to review.” After an investigation, the Idaho Statesman reported that car was not believed to be related to the case.

Additionally, the Moscow police said in their statement that they are working hard on the case.

“We are supported by highly trained and experienced personnel from the Idaho State Police and the FBI. Their continued resources and knowledge are vital to our success. Our investigative units work under a unified structure and have the autonomy to move forward and solve this case,” Moscow police chief James Fry said. “Despite statements about my team, we remain focused on solving the murder of four students to seek justice for them, their families and to help our community heal.”

According to The Guardian, police have not yet named a suspect or a motive. They have also not found the murder weapon yet. “FBI investigators and state troopers, deployed to augment the 31-officer Moscow police department, are looking for clues,” The Guardian reported. They’ve taken thousands of photographs and done more than 150 interviews, police say, but so far the case has broadened, not narrowed.”

The homicides were considered a targeted attack, but police have not ruled out a broader threat to the community.

Timeline of University of Idaho case

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead inside a Moscow, Idaho, residence. The four were University of Idaho students. The police have not apprehended a suspect. Per the Deseret News, investigators believe that an edged blade was used during the suspected homicide.

According to the Deseret News, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Two roommates were in the residence when the attack occurred. Officials do not believe that either of these roommates were involved in the homicides.

The Latah County coroner released the autopsy results and listed the causes of death as “homicide — murder.” A press release from the city said investigators believe the students were killed with an edged weapon (like a knife or other type of blade).

Rumors have circulated about the case that the police have said are not true. In their press releases, they have been addressing rumors that have circulated about the case.

They addressed rumors directly.

