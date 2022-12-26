10 of Gandhi’s most famous quotes

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is recognized as one of history’s greatest spiritual and political leaders.

Born in 1869 in India, Gandhi earned the title “father of the nation” in India for pioneering mass nonviolent civil disobedience, a tactic used to resist tyranny. He was imprisoned multiple times for his activism through noncooperation.

Gandhi is credited with easing poverty, promoting religious harmony, expanding women’s rights and his role in freeing India from British domination, per Youth for Human Rights.

Civil rights leaders — such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. — have credited Gandhi as an inspiration in their own battles for civil rights.

He was known as Mahatma or “the great-soul” by his followers. Here are 10 of his most famous quotes.

What are Gandhi’s best quotes?