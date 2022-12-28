Pope Francis asks for prayers for ‘very sick’ former Pope Benedict

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s health is worsening, The Vatican announced Wednesday, leading the current Pope Francis to ask for prayers for the former pope’s health.

In an address Wednesday, Pope Francis said the emeritus pope is “very sick,” asking for a “special prayer.”

“I’d like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church,″ Francis said, according to The Associated Press translation of his speech. ”I remind you that he is very sick.”

“Let’s ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end,″ Francis continued.

Let us #PrayTogether for Pope Emeritus Benedict who is supporting the Church in silence. Let us ask the Lord to console him and to sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 28, 2022

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that the 95-year-old former pope’s health is worsening.

“In the last few hours there has been a deterioration due to the advancement of (Benedict’s) age,” Bruni stated per CNN.

“The situation at the moment remains under control and continually monitored by his doctors,” Bruni added.

Who is Pope Benedict XVI?

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI retired as Pope in February 2013 after serving as head of the Catholic church since 2005.

He was the first pope in 600 years to resign, The Associated Press reported.

Benedict, who currently lives on Vatican grounds, was replaced by the current Pope Francis.