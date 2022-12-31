Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 31, 2022 | 
2022 in review: This year’s most notable events

It’s been a long year — here’s what happened in 2022

By Ashley Nash
Clean-up crews prepare to work at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday, April 29, 2022. Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday evening.

Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press

2022 was a year both heartbreaking and hopeful, as the country felt the loosening of the grasp of COVID-19, while inflation ran rampant along with the tragic loss of too many innocent lives. This year was remarkable not only politically, but pop-culturally, spotted with celebrity drama and the passage of landmark legislation likely to change the course of history. In case you forgot what happened, here’s a look back at 2022.

January

  • Jan. 1: Wildfires continue to burn through Boulder, Colorado, leading to the evacuation of over 30,000 people and the destruction of homes across Boulder County.
  • Jan. 3: The U.S. reaches a record number of COVID-19 cases, with the omicron variant making up 95% of the cases.
The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow after a winter storm rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Officials say that 991 homes were destroyed in Boulder County and 127 more were damaged in the Marshall Fire.

David Zalubowski, Associated Press

  • Jan. 30: Joe Rogan’s podcast garners controversy due to his alleged spread of misinformation about COVID-19. Several artists, as well as users, boycott Spotify in response to the streaming service keeping the podcast on the platform.
February

  • Feb. 4: The 2022 Winter Olympics begin in Beijing, China.
  • Feb. 6: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne as Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
  • Feb. 17: Brittany Griner is detained in Russia in possession of marijuana cartridges.
  • Feb. 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a “special military operation” in Ukraine, sending troops to the country. The U.S. and other countries begin sanctions against Russia.
March

April

May

Brian Hackett, 39, visits a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Monday, May 30, 2022, to pay his respects to the victims killed in last week’s school shooting.

Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

June

AP22175592315739.jpg

Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases.

Gemunu Amarasinghe, Associated Press

July

August

  • Aug. 4: The U.S. attorney general announces charges against the four officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
  • Aug. 8: The FBI conducts a search of Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, seizing multiple boxes of classified documents.
September

AP22281608715910.jpg

Protesters gather outside the United Nations headquarters in Irbil, Iraq, on Sept. 24, 2022, to protest the death of Masha Amini, who had fallen into a coma for three days after being detained by the morality police in Tehran, Iran.

Hawre Khalid, Metrography via Associated Press

October

November

A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case.

Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

December

Players pose with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, centre, before a soccer match between workers and FIFA Legends at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Frank Augstein, Associated Press

