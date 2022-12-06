These states have the most identity theft and fraud

How vulnerable are you to identity theft?

A new study by WalletHub analyzed how vulnerable you may be to identity theft and fraud based on what state you live in.

The study uses data like identity-theft and fraud complaints per capita and the average loss amount due to fraud to compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Using this data, WalletHub gave each state an overall score to determine which are most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

Notable findings: Washington, D.C., had the highest score (65.07), making it the most vulnerable. Montana had the least identity theft and fraud, with a score of 26.58.

Below is the list of states with the most identity theft and fraud, from most to least, based off of the WalletHub scores:

