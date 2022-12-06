Ukraine strikes back with drone attacks on Russian airfields

Ukraine demonstrated a new attack ability by utilizing drones to strike three Russian airfields. According to NBC News, this tactic is introducing a new boldness in Ukraine’s fight against Moscow.

Two airbases were hit on Monday, and on Tuesday drones hit an airfield, damaging Russian planes at one of the bases, per CNN. Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the drone strikes, but Reuters reports the strikes were celebrated by the country.

Today another Russian airbase was caught in fire. As local authorities say an oil tanker was on fire at Kusk airfield after the drone attack. pic.twitter.com/OFzP4oGb0U — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) December 6, 2022

The drones were reportedly launched out of Ukraine and killed three servicemen and injured four others. Moscow has reported that it will be increasing the protection of key facilities after the attacks.

What do the Ukraine drone attacks mean for the war?

Ukraine’s usage of drones to escalate its attacks on Russia shows a new willingness from the country to take the fighting to the inside of Russia and raise the stakes, according to The New York Times. It’s an important movement for Ukraine’s forces in the nine-month war.

Swedish Defense University professor Matthew Ford told NBC, “The signaling is important for the Ukrainians: They need to know that they are hitting back, given the amount of pain and devastation and general discomfort that’s being meted out in Ukraine.”

The drone strikes are sending a message to Russia that the war is costly to Russia and not just Ukraine.

The attacks come during Russia’s continued campaign on critical Ukrainian infrastructure, leaving many without homes and power during the bitter winter. Last week, 6 million Ukrainian citizens were left without power and nine people died from starting a fire while trying to keep themselves warm.