Taliban conducted public execution, possibly the first since its return to power

The BBC reported that the Taliban conducted what might be its first public execution since it returned to power.

According to the BBC, “A Taliban spokesperson said a man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province after he confessed to murder. Dozens of the group’s leaders, including most top ministers in their government, attended the hanging.”

The executed man was Tajmir, son of Ghulam Sarwar. He was convicted for stabbing a man named Mustafa.

Mustafa’s mother said to BBC, “Taliban came to me and begged me to forgive this infidel. They insist me to forgive this man in sake of God, but I told them that this man must be executed and must be buried the same as he did to my son.”

The Associated Press reported that Mustafa’s father executed Tajmir. Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the decision to carry out the execution came after the approval of three courts and Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban supreme leader.

According to The Associated Press, the Taliban returned to power when the U.S. and NATO pulled out of Afghanistan last year. Since it returned to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has not delivered on an initial promise on women’s freedom, reports say. The group has banned education for girls after sixth grade. Additionally, the Taliban has also engaged in public flogging of both men and women.

The Associated Press reported that during the previous rule of the Taliban in the 1990s, the group had public executions.

