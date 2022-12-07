Facebook Twitter
Jonathan the tortoise turned 190, and he celebrated with a vegetable cake

Jonathan the tortoise had his 190th birthday on Wednesday. He is the oldest living animal on the planet right now

Jonathan the tortoise had his 190th birthday on Wednesday. He is the oldest known living land animal on the planet right now.

NPR reported that Jonathan is the world’s oldest tortoise. It’s thought that he was born in 1832, but his birthdate is uncertain. Even though Jonathan is blind, he is said to enjoy the company of humans. His vet said that his hobbies included sleeping, eating and mating.

According to NPR, Jonathan loves to eat fruits and vegetables. The report said, “Jonathan’s favorite foods include cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, apples, bananas and lettuce hearts.” His birthday cake was a lettuce cake decorated with fruits and vegetables.

CBS News said Jonathan is older than the Eiffel Tower and has lived through 39 U.S. presidents. He was found on the island of St. Helena, a British territory in the Atlantic Ocean, in 1882, so his birthdate is an estimate.

Throughout his life, he has won a couple of awards. CBS News reported, “Jonathan’s long life has earned him two Guinness World Records — one in 2019 for becoming the world’s oldest land animal and another this January for becoming the oldest living chelonian, a term encompassing turtles, terrapins and tortoises.”

The St. Helena Island Tourism website has been collecting video messages for Jonathan’s birthday. The island is currently applying for a national holiday in Jonathan’s honor.

