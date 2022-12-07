Jonathan the tortoise turned 190, and he celebrated with a vegetable cake

Jonathan the tortoise had his 190th birthday on Wednesday. He is the oldest known living land animal on the planet right now.

NPR reported that Jonathan is the world’s oldest tortoise. It’s thought that he was born in 1832, but his birthdate is uncertain. Even though Jonathan is blind, he is said to enjoy the company of humans. His vet said that his hobbies included sleeping, eating and mating.

Jonathan being presented with his 190th birthday cake at Plantation House today. Delivered to him by the wonderful staff of Plantation that care for him for a day-to-day.#Jonathan #birthday #sthelenaisland pic.twitter.com/DxnOPYroNT — St Helena Tourism (@sthelenatourism) December 4, 2022

According to NPR, Jonathan loves to eat fruits and vegetables. The report said, “Jonathan’s favorite foods include cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, apples, bananas and lettuce hearts.” His birthday cake was a lettuce cake decorated with fruits and vegetables.

Congratulations Jonathan 🐢on your 190th! 🥳

Hope you enjoyed your delicious veggie birthday cake. Celebrations continue on 🇸🇭 with a special Christmas market, and of course lots more 🎂@StHelenaGovt @sthelenatourism @FCDOGovUK @GO_ASHT pic.twitter.com/HAAt7lT5HA — Nigel Phillips CBE 🇬🇧 (@Gov_Phillips) December 4, 2022

CBS News said Jonathan is older than the Eiffel Tower and has lived through 39 U.S. presidents. He was found on the island of St. Helena, a British territory in the Atlantic Ocean, in 1882, so his birthdate is an estimate.

Throughout his life, he has won a couple of awards. CBS News reported, “Jonathan’s long life has earned him two Guinness World Records — one in 2019 for becoming the world’s oldest land animal and another this January for becoming the oldest living chelonian, a term encompassing turtles, terrapins and tortoises.”

The St. Helena Island Tourism website has been collecting video messages for Jonathan’s birthday. The island is currently applying for a national holiday in Jonathan’s honor.

