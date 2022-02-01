Has Russia responded to the U.S. yet over Ukraine tension?

Russia sent a new letter to the United States — only it was a mixup letter about an entirely different matter than the ongoing tension with Ukraine.
The news: State Department officials confirmed Monday that the U.S. had “received a written follow-up from Russia,” which was a response to the missive the U.S. sent to Russia that denied Russia’s demands about Ukraine, CNN reports.
Yes, but: Russia said Tuesday that the country hadn’t sent its “main reply to the U.S.,” according to CNN.
- “There was a mix-up,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call. “It (the Russian correspondence) regarded a different matter. The main reply on this issue hasn’t been handed over, it’s still being prepared.”
Catch up on the situation: Last week, the United States sent a letter to Russia that rejected the country’s demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the response gave Russia “a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it.”
- Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who is Blinken’s counterpart, said President Vladimir Putin would consider the U.S. response. But Russia would not rush to a decision on what to do next.
The bigger picture: This is all happening amid increased tension at the Russia-Ukraine border.
- Russia has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops at the border, sending medical equipment to treat casualties there, as I reported for the Deseret News,
Loading comments...