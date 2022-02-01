Has Russia responded to the U.S. yet over Ukraine tension?

Russia sent a new letter to the United States — only it was a mixup letter about an entirely different matter than the ongoing tension with Ukraine.

The news: State Department officials confirmed Monday that the U.S. had “received a written follow-up from Russia,” which was a response to the missive the U.S. sent to Russia that denied Russia’s demands about Ukraine, CNN reports.

Yes, but: Russia said Tuesday that the country hadn’t sent its “main reply to the U.S.,” according to CNN.

“There was a mix-up,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call. “It (the Russian correspondence) regarded a different matter. The main reply on this issue hasn’t been handed over, it’s still being prepared.”

Catch up on the situation: Last week, the United States sent a letter to Russia that rejected the country’s demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the response gave Russia “a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who is Blinken’s counterpart, said President Vladimir Putin would consider the U.S. response. But Russia would not rush to a decision on what to do next.

The bigger picture: This is all happening amid increased tension at the Russia-Ukraine border.