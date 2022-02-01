 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Has Russia responded to the U.S. yet over Ukraine tension?

Here’s the latest on what’s going on between Russia and United States

By Herb Scribner
Ukrainian combat medics in eastern Ukraine.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Defense Press Service, Ukrainian combat medics attend a training on tactical medicine and aeromedical evacuation of the wounded at the military training ground in Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via Associated Press

Russia sent a new letter to the United States — only it was a mixup letter about an entirely different matter than the ongoing tension with Ukraine.

The news: State Department officials confirmed Monday that the U.S. had “received a written follow-up from Russia,” which was a response to the missive the U.S. sent to Russia that denied Russia’s demands about Ukraine, CNN reports.

Yes, but: Russia said Tuesday that the country hadn’t sent its “main reply to the U.S.,” according to CNN.

  • “There was a mix-up,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call. “It (the Russian correspondence) regarded a different matter. The main reply on this issue hasn’t been handed over, it’s still being prepared.”

Catch up on the situation: Last week, the United States sent a letter to Russia that rejected the country’s demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO.

The bigger picture: This is all happening amid increased tension at the Russia-Ukraine border.

  • Russia has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops at the border, sending medical equipment to treat casualties there, as I reported for the Deseret News,

