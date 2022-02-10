Could anti-vaccine mandate truckers disrupt the Super Bowl?

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing for a potential anti-vaccine mandate convoy of truckers — like the ones we’re seeing in Ottawa — to cause disruption across the United States in the coming days, per Yahoo News.
- In fact, the DHS is especially worried an anti-vaccine mandate convoy could begin on Febb. 13, which is Super Bowl Sunday.
What they’re saying: “The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March, potentially impacting the Super Bowl LVI scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union Address scheduled for 1 March,” according to a leaked bulletin from the DHS, per The Daily Beast.
- The document also said that the the convoy could severely disrupt transportation, federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests.”
- One DHS official told Yahoo News: “They are definitely going to follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington.”
What’s happening: The “Freedom Convoy” — the so-called convoy of anti-vaccine mandate Canadian truckers and their supporters — recently ventured to Ottawa, the capital city of Canada, and blocked the U.S.-Canadian border, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
- Ottawa declared a state of emergency over the protests.
- The protesters have blocked the Ambassador Bridge — which connects Detroit in the U.S., and Windsor, a city in Ontario, Canada — which has caused delays, shortages and delivery issues, the Deseret News’ Gitanjali Poonia writes.
- Republicans in the U.S. have expressed support over the protests.
The bottom line: Anti-vaccine mandate trucker protests could start this weekend in the United States given the support for them and the warnings from the DHS.
