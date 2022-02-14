 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time,’ expert says

Russia could invade Ukraine soon. Here’s what could happen next

By Herb Scribner
Soldiers practice at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus.
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, soldiers practice at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via Associated Press

Russia could invade Ukraine ”essentially at any time,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

What’s going on: Sullivan said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that Russia has been building military forces outside of Ukraine, signaling an invasion could happen soon.

  • “We have seen over the course of the past 10 days a dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces and the disposition of those forces in such a way that they could launch a military action essentially at any time,” he said.
  • “They could do so this coming week, but of course, it still awaits the go-order” from Putin.

Yes, but: The U.S. “cannot predict the precise day or time” that Russia might invade Ukraine.

State of play: Russia has been building up its military forces around Ukraine, prompting fear of war.

  • “Russia has created pressure points on three sides of Ukraine — in Crimea to the south, on the Russian side of the two countries’ border, and in Belarus to the north,” according to CNN.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly told President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue diplomatic talks with the West, according to Fox News.

What’s next: It seems Russia could continue diplomatic talks with the West. Or, as Sullivan put it, Russia could invade Ukraine, per Fox News.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘American Song Contest’: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host the new competition series

By Gitanjali Poonia

Why does the U.S. government have 1.4 billion pounds of cheese stored in a cave underneath Springfield, Missouri?

By Gitanjali Poonia

'I had to forgive myself': Utahn granted parole 25 years after killing

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

The debate about transgender kids sports is back before Utah lawmakers. Here’s the latest bill

By Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

Opinion: Don’t repeal the death penalty

By Tom Brunker and Andrew Peterson

When it comes to love, does it matter who initiates the first date?

By Lois M. Collins