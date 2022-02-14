Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time,’ expert says

Russia could invade Ukraine ”essentially at any time,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

What’s going on: Sullivan said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that Russia has been building military forces outside of Ukraine, signaling an invasion could happen soon.

“We have seen over the course of the past 10 days a dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces and the disposition of those forces in such a way that they could launch a military action essentially at any time,” he said.

“They could do so this coming week, but of course, it still awaits the go-order” from Putin.

Yes, but: The U.S. “cannot predict the precise day or time” that Russia might invade Ukraine.

State of play: Russia has been building up its military forces around Ukraine, prompting fear of war.

“Russia has created pressure points on three sides of Ukraine — in Crimea to the south, on the Russian side of the two countries’ border, and in Belarus to the north,” according to CNN.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly told President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue diplomatic talks with the West, according to Fox News.

What’s next: It seems Russia could continue diplomatic talks with the West. Or, as Sullivan put it, Russia could invade Ukraine, per Fox News.