Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time,’ expert says

Russia could invade Ukraine ”essentially at any time,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
What’s going on: Sullivan said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that Russia has been building military forces outside of Ukraine, signaling an invasion could happen soon.
- “We have seen over the course of the past 10 days a dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces and the disposition of those forces in such a way that they could launch a military action essentially at any time,” he said.
- “They could do so this coming week, but of course, it still awaits the go-order” from Putin.
Yes, but: The U.S. “cannot predict the precise day or time” that Russia might invade Ukraine.
State of play: Russia has been building up its military forces around Ukraine, prompting fear of war.
- “Russia has created pressure points on three sides of Ukraine — in Crimea to the south, on the Russian side of the two countries’ border, and in Belarus to the north,” according to CNN.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly told President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue diplomatic talks with the West, according to Fox News.
What’s next: It seems Russia could continue diplomatic talks with the West. Or, as Sullivan put it, Russia could invade Ukraine, per Fox News.
Loading comments...