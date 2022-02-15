Brian Laundrie’s autopsy report is here. How did Brian Laundrie die?

Brian Laundrie died by a gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report by the Sarasota, Florida, medical examiner that was emailed to the Deseret News.

Details: The 47-page autopsy report said Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County in October.

The remains had been under “up to three feet and possibly more” of water for some time before they were discovered, per CNN.

Officials said that only Laundrie’s skeleton was found due to “extensive carnivore activity.”

“These areas are consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores including canines such as feral dogs and coyotes along with rodents and raccoons,” the report said.

Laundrie’s backpack was discovered on scene with a backpack, a piece of paper and a red hat that read, “Moab Coffee Roasters.”

Flashback: In January, the FBI in Denver said a review of Brian Laundrie’s notebook revealed he had written statements that suggested Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death, as I reported for the Deseret News.

The FBI said that “a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

The bigger picture: Petito and Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip in summer 2021, which included several stops, such as Utah.