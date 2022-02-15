 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Another new bird flu outbreak could impact Tyson chicken. Here’s why

What we know about another bird flu outbreak

By Herb Scribner
A flock of young turkeys at a Mason, Iowa, farm.
A flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa, farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Highly lethal bird flu outbreaks happened in Kentucky and Virginia, and it could impact Tyson Foods' commercial products.

What’s happened: Federal agriculture officials said Monday that poultry operations in Kentucky and Virginia recently suffered avian flu outbreaks.

  • One of the most recent ones is at a Tyson Foods commercial broiler in Fulton County, Kentucky, according to The Washington Post.
  • This location had 240,000 chickens.

Yes, but: The infected birds will be culled. They will not enter the food system, state officials said, according to Reuters.

Security measures: Tyson has improved its biosecurity measures for other farms in the region, Gary Mickelson, a company spokesman, told The Washington Post.

  • The company said it tests all flocks for bird flu before the birds leave their farms.
  • The recent outbreak won’t impact Tyson’s chicken population.

Flashback: U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a new outbreak of the bird flu in an Indiana turkey flock earlier this month.

  • Before that discovery, a lab analysis from the Department of Agriculture found that the strain of bird flu — the H5N1 avian influenza — had been found in a South Carolina duck, specifically, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

