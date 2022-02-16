Ukraine and NATO aren’t seeing any Russian withdrawal yet

There have been no signs of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine’s border yet, according to Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy.

What’s happening: Zelenskyy told BBC News that “we don’t see any withdrawal yet” of Russian troops from the Ukraine border.

“When the troops do pull back, everyone will see that,” he told BBC News. “But for now, it’s just statements.”

Flashback: Russia said Tuesday that the country’s troops would return to base after finishing major military exercises on its border with Ukraine, per CNN.

At the time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he doubted Russia’s words, saying “various statements are constantly being made from the Russian Federation, so we already have a rule: “Do not hear and then believe. But do see and then believe.”

The bigger picture: Ukraine declared a “day of unity” for Wednesday after reports surfaced that Russia would invade Ukraine on Wednesday, Feb. 16, which is today, per BBC News.