What President Biden told Americans to expect from the Ukraine crisis

President Joe Biden addressed the American people Tuesday about the potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, suggesting all Americans will feel the Ukrainian crisis on some level.

What he said: “If we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we’ll surely pay a steeper price tomorrow,” Biden said, per The Guardian.

“We should give diplomacy every chance to succeed,” Biden said. “And I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns.”

State of play: There have been fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine for months now.

Most recently, Russia said it was withdrawing some troops from the Ukraine border, CNN reports.

However, Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy BBC News that “we don’t see any withdrawal yet” of Russian troops from the border.

The bigger picture: Gas prices have surged in recent days because of the possible Russian attack on Ukraine, according to CBS News.