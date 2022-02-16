Investigation finds former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke misused his position over a Montana land deal

A new U.S. government investigation found that former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development deal in his Montana hometown, The Associated Press reports.

The investigation said Zinke lied to an ethics official over his involvement in the project, too, according to NBC Montana.

The news: Interior Department’s inspector general said in a report Wednesday that Zinke worked with a foundation on a commercial project in the town of Whitefish, Montana, after he took office.

He said he’d stop working with the foundation once he took up the new interior secretary position, The Associated Press reports.

According to the report, Zinke offered incorrect information to an ethics official with the Interior Department, per the AP.

“Zinke directed his staff to assist him with the project in a misuse of his position,” the Associated Press reports

The bigger picture: Zinke is considered a leading candidate for the new congressional seat in Montana, according to The Washington Post.