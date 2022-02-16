Investigation finds former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke misused his position over a Montana land deal

A new U.S. government investigation found that former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development deal in his Montana hometown, The Associated Press reports.
- The investigation said Zinke lied to an ethics official over his involvement in the project, too, according to NBC Montana.
The news: Interior Department’s inspector general said in a report Wednesday that Zinke worked with a foundation on a commercial project in the town of Whitefish, Montana, after he took office.
- He said he’d stop working with the foundation once he took up the new interior secretary position, The Associated Press reports.
- According to the report, Zinke offered incorrect information to an ethics official with the Interior Department, per the AP.
- “Zinke directed his staff to assist him with the project in a misuse of his position,” the Associated Press reports
The bigger picture: Zinke is considered a leading candidate for the new congressional seat in Montana, according to The Washington Post.
- “With Trump’s endorsement and strong name recognition in a swath of western Montana Trump carried by seven points in 2020, Zinke is widely favored to win his home state’s new House seat,” per The Washington Post.
Loading comments...