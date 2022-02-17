U.S. sees signs Russia is moving toward an ‘imminent invasion’ of Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday morning that the U.S. has seen signs of Russia moving toward an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine.

What she said: “Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation. The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving towards an imminent invasion,” she said, according to CNN.

The U.S. is currently doing “everything we can to prevent a war,” she added.

Driving the news: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, tweeted Thursday that Eastern Ukraine’s Stanytsia Luhanska village was “shelled with heavy weapons” from the Donbas, an occupied territory.

A kindergarten school was reportedly damaged in the attack.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed the reports Thursday morning, saying the U.S. is monitoring the situation, according to Fox News.

“Russia continues building up their military presence along Ukraine’s borders including in Crimea, in Belarus and in the Black Sea,” he said.

“In many ways this brings Russian troops right up to NATO’s doorstep,” he added.

Flashback: Russia said Tuesday that Russia would withdraw troops back to base after finishing major military exercises on Ukraine’s border, as I wrote about for the Deseret News.