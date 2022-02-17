There’s been an increase of mental health disorders after COVID-19, study says

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are at increased risk for developing mental health disorders, according to a new study that reviewed millions of health records from throughout the pandemic.

What they found: The study — published Thursday in the BMJ medical journal — looked at health records for more than 150,000 patients who got COVID-19 between March 2020 and January 2021.

The researchers compared the COVID-19 survivors with 5 million people who did not get COVID-19 but experienced lockdowns, quarantine, loneliness, unemployment and other social effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also compared the groups with a pre-pandemic group of patients.

“People with COVID-19 had a much higher risk of a broad array of mental health problems,” Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development for the VA St. Louis Health Care System and clinical epidemiologist at Washington University, according to STL Today.

What he said: “We knew that mental health of the U.S. population in general was affected by the pandemic, but we didn’t know what happened to people specifically with COVID-19, and did they really have it worse?” said Al-Aly.

The bigger picture: Experts said that depression, sadness — as well as unwanted weight gain — were among common complaints when people considered their mental health for the coronavirus pandemic, the Deseret News’ Lois Collins writes.